BRIEF-Premier Fishing And Brands Reports HY HEPS Of 4.94 Cents

May 12 (Reuters) - Premier Fishing and Brands Ltd:

* JSE: PFB - SHORT FORM ANNOUNCEMENT - UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* PREMIER FISHING AND BRANDS - HY REVENUE DECREASED TO R215 MILLION FROM R287 MILLION

* PREMIER FISHING AND BRANDS - HY EPS DECREASED TO 5.43 CENTS PER SHARE

* PREMIER FISHING AND BRANDS - HY HEPS DECREASED TO 4.94 CENTS PER SHARE

* PREMIER FISHING AND BRANDS - HY NAV IS 307.11 CENTS PER SHARE

* PREMIER FISHING AND BRANDS LTD - GROUP’S POLICY IS TO DECLARE 60-80% OF EARNINGS PER SHARE AS A DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS

* PREMIER FISHING AND BRANDS LTD - BELIEVES THAT PRESERVATION OF CASH IS PARAMOUNT TO ENSURE SUSTAINABILITY OF GROUP IN THIS CURRENT ENVIRONMENT

* PREMIER FISHING AND BRANDS LTD - NOT TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND FOR THIS INTERIM PERIOD FOR 6 MONTHS ENDING 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* PREMIER FISHING AND BRANDS - GROUP STILL HAS ADEQUATE FINANCIAL RESOURCES TO CONTINUE IN OPERATION FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: