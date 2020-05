BRIEF-Premier Fishing & Brands Sees HY Basic EPS To Be Between 4.08 And 6.77 Cents

May 7 (Reuters) - Premier Fishing and Brands Ltd:

* PREMIER FISHING AND BRANDS - SEES HY BASIC EPS TO BE BETWEEN 4.08 AND 6.77 CENTS

* PREMIER FISHING AND BRANDS LTD - SEES HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE BETWEEN 3.59 CENTS AND 6.28 CENTS

* PREMIER FISHING AND BRANDS LTD - GROUP’S SQUID DIVISION ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY LOW SQUID LANDINGS INDUSTRY WIDE

* PREMIER FISHING AND BRANDS LTD - STILL ABLE TO CARRY ON OPERATIONS WITH CATCHING AND PROCESSING MOST OF ITS PRODUCTS

* PREMIER FISHING AND BRANDS LTD - UNABLE TO EXPORT FREELY TO ITS GLOBAL MARKETS IN FAR EAST, EUROPE AND USA DURING COVID 19 PERIOD