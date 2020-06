BRIEF-Premier Foods Expects FY20/21 Trading Profit To Exceed Current Expectations

June 24 (Reuters) - Premier Foods PLC:

* FY PRETAX PROFIT 53.6 MILLION STG

* FY ADJUSTED PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 6 PERCENT TO 93.3 MILLION STG

* FY REVENUE ROSE 2.8 PERCENT TO 847.1 MILLION STG

* SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED CONSUMER MARKETING INVESTMENT IN FY19/20; FURTHER INCREASE PLANNED IN FY20/21

* REVENUES IN Q1 OF FY20/21 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% AHEAD OF SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO

* EXPECT TO EXCEED CURRENT EXPECTATIONS FOR FY20/21 REVENUE AND TRADING PROFIT

* OPTIONS FOR CASH DEPLOYMENT AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION WILL IMPROVE AS A RESULT OF EXPECTED FURTHER NET DEBT REDUCTION IN FY20/21

* COST SAVINGS PROGRAMME IS NOW EXPECTED TO DELIVER AHEAD OF ITS ORIGINAL £5M TARGET OVER NEXT TWO YEARS