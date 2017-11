BRIEF-Premier Foods says full year expectations unchanged​

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc

* H1 revenue 353.3 million stg

* ‍Half year revenue up +1.5%; Q2 revenue up +6.2%​

* ‍Trading profit of £48.0m in line with comparative period​

* ‍Adjusted profit before tax up +0.5% to £26.4m​

* ‍We continue to expect business to make progress in second half of year and our expectations for full year remain unchanged​

* ‍Cost efficiency programme we launched earlier this year is on track to deliver expected benefits​