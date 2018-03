March 14 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc:

* ‍TSUNAO KIJIMA, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, INTENDS TO STAND DOWN AS A DIRECTOR OF PREMIER FOODS ON 23 MARCH 2018​

* ‍SHINJI HONDA WILL BE APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND AS NISSIN’S REPRESENTATIVE DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM 23 MARCH 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: