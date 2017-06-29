BRIEF-Premier Foods says regularly reviews options, group strategy unchanged

June 29 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc:
* Statement re: press report
* Notes recent comments in press regarding a review of options for group
* Regularly reviews options to deliver value for all its stakeholders
* Reviews carried out in ordinary course of business as part of group’s standard planning cycle, also on ad hoc bases, and may involve external advisors
* Has made no changes to its strategy since strategic update communicated in our preliminary results announcement on May 16
* Will release its Q1 trading update for year ending March31, 2018 on July 20, as planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)