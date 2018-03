March 29 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc:

* SAYS OASIS MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED HAS SERVED NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF ITS RELATIONSHIP DEED WITH CO, EFFECTIVE 6 APRIL

* SAYS DANIEL WOSNER ( OASIS NOMINEE TO BOARD OF PREMIER FOODS) YESTERDAY EVENING NOTIFIED BOARD OF HIS RESIGNATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)