BRIEF-Premier Foods Sees Trading Profit For FY19/20 At Top End Of Market Expectations

April 20 (Reuters) - Premier Foods PLC:

* TRANSFORMATIONAL AGREEMENT WITH ITS PENSIONS SCHEMES

* NPV OF PENSIONS DEFICIT CONTRIBUTIONS TO REDUCE FROM £300-320M BY UP TO APPROXIMATELY 45% TO £175-185M

* TRADING PROFIT FOR FY19/20 AT TOP END OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* NET DEBT/EBITDA AT MARCH 2020 COMFORTABLY LOWER THAN 3.0X, BEATING PREVIOUS TARGET

* TRADING PERFORMANCE IN Q4 CONTINUED POSITIVE MOMENTUM SEEN IN PREVIOUS QUARTERS

* VOLUMES IN MARCH ROSE SHARPLY TO FULFIL INCREASED CONSUMER DEMAND DURING OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* GROUP SALES IN Q4 ARE EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN APPROXIMATELY 3.6% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR AND APPROXIMATELY 10.5% IN MARCH

* IN UK, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO HAVE INCREASED AROUND 7.3% IN Q4 AND 15.1% IN MARCH

* VOLUMES STARTED TO REDUCE FROM LEVELS SEEN IN MARCH, BUT STILL EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO BE HIGHER THAN AVERAGE PATTERNS OF DEMAND