BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines Implements Covid-19 Response Plan At Mercedes Mine

April 1 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd:

* PREMIER IMPLEMENTS COVID-19 RESPONSE PLAN AT MERCEDES MINE

* PREMIER GOLD MINES LTD - TO DATE, THERE ARE NO KNOWN OR SUSPECTED CASES OF COVID-19 INFECTION AMONG MERCEDES MINE PERSONNEL

* PREMIER GOLD MINES - GIVEN UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING PROGRESSION OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN MEXICO, HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* PREMIER GOLD MINES - MINING ACTIVITIES AT SOUTH ARTURO ARE CONTINUING WITH NO SIGNIFICANT INTERRUPTION TO DATE