May 8 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd:

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $39.2 MILLION VERSUS $64.5 MILLION

* PREMIER GOLD MINES- PRODUCED 30,550 OUNCES GOLD AND 59,826 OUNCES SILVER IN Q1 2018 COMPARED TO 50,979 OUNCES GOLD AND 98,382 OUNCES SILVER IN Q1 2017

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO MEET OR EXCEED CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OF 85,000 TO 95,000 OUNCES OF GOLD

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.01