BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.07
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 2:08 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd -

* Premier reports second quarter results with record earnings of $0.07 per share

* Q2 revenue C$74.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - “qtrly production of 37,617 ounces of gold and 89,474 ounces of silver”

* Says company remains on track to meet its 2017 full-year gold production guidance of 130,000-140,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

