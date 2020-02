Feb 19 (Reuters) - Premier Inc:

* PREMIER INC. PROVIDEGX™ PROGRAM PARTNERS WITH PFIZER INC. TO PROVIDE CORVERT® AND VINCRISTINE TO PROVIDERS

* PREMIER INC - FINANCIAL TERMS OF PREMIER’S AGREEMENT WITH PFIZER WERE NOT DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)