BRIEF-Premier Inc Reports Q2 Loss Per Share $1.66

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Premier Inc:

* REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $1.66

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $411.4 MILLION

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* ‍AFFIRMING OTHER GUIDANCE RANGES, BASED ON YEAR-TO-DATE PERFORMANCE AND CO‘S OUTLOOK FOR REMAINDER OF FISCAL 2018​

* GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS RAISED TO $2.24 - $2.37 PER SHARE

* TAX REFORM IS EXPECTED TO POSITIVELY IMPACT FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EPS BY APPROXIMATELY $0.23

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48, REVENUE VIEW $392.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PREMIER - PERSONNEL ADJUSTMENTS, INCLUDING A MODEST WORKFORCE REDUCTION ARE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS ABOUT $13.0 MILLION TO $14.0 MILLION ON AN ANNUAL RUN-RATE BASIS​