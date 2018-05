BRIEF-Premier Inc Reports Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.67

May 7 (Reuters) - Premier Inc:

* PREMIER INC REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE $425.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $407.5 MILLION

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $1.93

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.66 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 2018 NET REVENUE INCREASED 12% TO $425.3 MILLION

* COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGE TO $1.612 BILLION TO $1.649 BILLION

* GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.29, REVENUE VIEW $1.63 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: