March 16 (Reuters) - Premier Investments Ltd:

* H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $‍78.6​ MILLION VERSUS $71.9 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 6.82% TO $634.4 MILLION

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 29.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* ONLINE DIVISION NOW EXPECTS TO DELIVER $100 MILLION IN ANNUAL SALES TWO YEARS AHEAD OF ORIGINAL 2020 PLAN