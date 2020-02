BRIEF-Premier Oil Creditors Vote To Approve Deals, New Debt Structure

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Premier Oil PLC:

* RESULT OF SCHEME MEETINGS

* RESOLUTIONS AT EACH OF SCHEME MEETINGS WERE APPROVED BY RELEVANT MAJORITIES OF SCHEME CREDITORS

* OF SENIOR SCHEME CREDITORS, 83.86% OF THOSE VOTING APPROVED SCHEMES WITH 96.51% IN VALUE VOTING

* OF SUPER SENIOR SCHEME CREDITORS, 86.81% IN VALUE OF THOSE VOTING APPROVED SCHEMES WITH 99.30% IN VALUE VOTING

* SCHEMES REMAIN SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY SCOTTISH COURT OF SESSION WITH SANCTION HEARING SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 17

* RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT SCHEME MEETINGS HELD FOR PROPOSING RESOLUTIONS TO IMPLEMENT UK NORTH SEA ACQUISITIONS, FUNDING ARRANGEMENTS

* RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT SCHEME MEETINGS HELD FOR PROPOSING RESOLUTIONS TO EXTEND CO'S CREDIT FACILITIES