BRIEF-Premier Reports Q3 EPS Of $0.54

May 5 (Reuters) - Premier Inc:

* . REPORTS FISCAL 2020 THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q3 REVENUE $334.8 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $312.9 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.71 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73

* EXPECT COVID-19 TO PRESSURE PROFITABILITY IN Q4

* SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES SEGMENT REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO PERFORM AT OR ABOVE TOP END OF CURRENT RANGE OF $895.0 MILLION TO $930.0 MILLION FOR 2020

* SERVICES SEGMENT REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE AT THE LOW END OF THE CURRENT RANGE OF $340.0 MILLION TO $354.0 MILLION IN 2020

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE IN THE UPPER END OF THE CURRENT RANGE OF $1.235 BILLION TO $1.284 BILLION IN 2020

* PREMIER- NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEAR OR POTENTIALLY A FEW CENTS BELOW LOW END OF CURRENT RANGE OF $2.76 TO $2.89 IN 2020