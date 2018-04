April 17 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd:

* PREMIER REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION RESULTS

* PREMIER GOLD MINES LTD - QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION OF 59,826 OUNCES

* PREMIER GOLD MINES LTD - Q1 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 30,550 OUNCES

* PREMIER GOLD MINES LTD - REMAINS ON-TRACK TO MEET OR EXCEED CONSOLIDATED FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 85,000-95,000 OUNCES OF GOLD