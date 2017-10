Aug 14 (Reuters) - Premiere Entertainment Inc

* Qtrly gross revenue 184.3 million pesos versus 260.0 million pesos

* Incurred net loss of 38.56 million pesos for six months ended june 30, 2017, a 146.09 million pesos lower than 2016