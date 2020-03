March 16 (Reuters) - Premiere Horizon Alliance Corp :

* PREMIERE HORIZON ALLIANCE CORP - FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES ARE BEING AFFECTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PREMIERE HORIZON ALLIANCE CORP - UNITS’ INTERNAL FUND GENERATION THROUGH REVENUE & END-USER FINANCING TAKEOUT BEING AFFECTED

* PREMIERE HORIZON ALLIANCE CORP - MITIGATING MEASURES BEING UNDERTAKEN INCLUDE COST REDUCTION & CASH FLOW MANAGEMENT ACTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: