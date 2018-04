April 12 (Reuters) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co:

* PREMIERSHIP RUGBY AND GALLAGHER ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR TITLE SPONSOR PARTNERSHIP

* ARTHUR J GALLAGHER - AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY