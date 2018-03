BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Announces $150,000,000 Financing Of Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

March 15 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp:

* PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $150,000,000 FINANCING OF CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES

* PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP - ‍DEBENTURES WILL BEAR INTEREST FROM DATE OF ISSUE AT 4.65% PER ANNUM​

* PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP - ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND CASH PART OF ACQUISITION OF CONCORD PREMIUM MEATS LTD​

* PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP - OFFERING ‍AT A PRICE OF $1,000 PER DEBENTURE​

* PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP - ‍DEBENTURES WILL HAVE A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 30, 2025​