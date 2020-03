BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Corp Posts Q4 $0.43

March 12 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND 2019 SALES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA, A 10% DIVIDEND INCREASE, THREE NEW BUSINESS INVESTMENTS AND GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* Q4 REVENUE C$959.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF C$936.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE C$3.975 BILLION TO C$4.075 BILLION

* PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS - IN TERMS OF BROADER CHALLENGES DUE TO COVID-19, CO INCORPORATED IN 2020 OUTLOOK IMPACT OF WHAT IT IS CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING

* PREMIUM BRANDS - CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING REDUCED SEAFOOD SALES TO CHINA AND CERTAIN ASIAN BASED RESTAURANTS IN GREATER TORONTO AREA

* PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.79

* REMAIN CONFIDENT IN MEETING OR EXCEEDING GOAL OF $6 BILLION IN SALES AND $600 MILLION IN EBITDA BY 2023

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.75 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS - SUBSEQUENT TO QUARTER, CO INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10.0% TO $0.5775 PER SHARE