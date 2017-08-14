FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Corp Q2 revenue C$577.4 million
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Economy
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
North Korea
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 11:13 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Corp Q2 revenue C$577.4 million

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp

* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record second quarter 2017 results and declares third quarter 2017 dividend

* Q2 revenue C$577.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$561.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.90

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.94

* Company is maintaining its guidance for its 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin to be in 8.5% to 9.0% range

* Company expects to continue to incur start-up costs at Phoenix plant until middle of Q4 of 2017

* Company is projecting $5.0 million in total Phoenix plant start-up costs for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.