April 12 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF OBERTO MEAT SNACKS, CREATION OF NORTH AMERICAN MEAT SNACK PLATFORM AND EQUITY FINANCING

* COMBINED PURCHASE PRICE FOR COMPANY’S INVESTMENTS IN OBERTO AND MCLEAN IS APPROXIMATELY $237 MILLION

* DEALS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH PREMIUM BRANDS' EARNINGS PER SHARE AND FREE CASH FLOW PER SHARE FOR 2018