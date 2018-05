May 15 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp:

* ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER SALES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA AND INCREASES ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.50

* Q1 REVENUE C$584.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$582.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.68 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ITS LEGACY BUSINESSES

* INCREASED ITS OVERALL 2018 SALES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE BY $330.0 MILLION AND $30.0 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: