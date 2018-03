BRIEF-Premium Brands Sees FY 2018 Revenue C$2.65 Bln To C$2.73 Bln

March 15 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 SALES AND EBITDA, 13% DIVIDEND INCREASE, FOUR ACQUISITIONS AND GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* Q4 REVENUE C$585.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$621.4 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE C$2.65 BILLION TO C$2.73 BILLION

* ‍13.1% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.475 PER SHARE​

* ‍SIGNING OF FOUR SEPARATE DEFINITIVE PURCHASE AGREEMENTS FOR ACQUISITIONS OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES​

* QTRLY EPS $0.57

* PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS - ‍COMBINED PURCHASE PRICE FOR THE BUSINESSES, WHICH HAVE ANNUAL SALES OF ABOUT $266.5 MILLION, IS $227.0 MILLION​

* ‍ALL FOUR TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY’S 2018 EARNINGS​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62

* AGREEMENTS FOR​ ‍ACQUISITIONS OF CONCORD PREMIUM MEATS, MEAT FACTORY, COUNTRY PRIME MEATS, FRANDON SEAFOOD INC