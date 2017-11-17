BRIEF-Premium Group announces IPO on TSE 2nd section on Dec. 21

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Premium Group Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section on Dec. 21, 2017, under the symbol “7199”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 4,840,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 60,000 shares and privately held 4,780,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,260 yen per share with total offering amount will be 10.94 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriter for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AQxaBe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)