FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Premium Group announces IPO on TSE 2nd section on Dec. 21
Sections
Featured
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Zimbabwe
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Business
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2017 / 6:03 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Premium Group announces IPO on TSE 2nd section on Dec. 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Premium Group Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section on Dec. 21, 2017, under the symbol “7199”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 4,840,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 60,000 shares and privately held 4,780,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,260 yen per share with total offering amount will be 10.94 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriter for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AQxaBe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.