2 months ago
BRIEF-PREPA Bondholder Group comments on expiration of RSA
June 29, 2017 / 6:04 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-PREPA Bondholder Group comments on expiration of RSA

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - PREPA Bondholder Group:

* PREPA Bondholder Group comments on expiration of RSA

* Bondholders continue to believe RSA represents "best path to revitalizing prepa", open to working with oversight board

* Expect negotiations with oversight board, Puerto Rico to continue; ready to "defend and enforce its rights as necessary"

* Prior to expiration of PREPA restructuring support agreement, PREPA refused offer of about $170 million of additional liquidity​

* Says ‍following dismissal of its offers, bondholder group recognizes that PREPA is likely to file for Title III relief​ Source text for Eikon:

