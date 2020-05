May 26 (Reuters) - Prescient Therapeutics Ltd:

* SIGNED EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH TRUSTEES OF UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

* IMMUNE RECEPTOR PLATFORM FOR DEVELOPMENT OF INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES

* GOT GLOBAL, NON-EXCLUSIVE LICENCE FROM OXFORD UNIVERSITY TO USE SPYTAG/SPYCATCHER MOLECULAR BINDING SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: