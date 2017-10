Aug 2 (Reuters) - PRESCO PLC:

* HY REVENUE 12.83 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 7.52 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO ‍​

* HY RESULT BEFORE TAX 7.6 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 4.13 BILLION NAIRA ‍​

* NO DIVIDEND WAS DECLARED FOR Q2 ENDED JUNE 30‍​ Link to press release: (bit.ly/2ukeluo)