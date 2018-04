April 16 (Reuters) - Presco PLC:

* FY ENDED DEC. 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 10.95 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 31.23 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 22.37 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 15.72 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* RECOMMEND FOR APPROVAL A DIVIDEND OF 200 KOBO PER SHARE