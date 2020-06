June 22 (Reuters) - President Energy PLC:

* FY REVENUE FELL 14 PERCENT TO 40.8 MILLION USD

* FY GROUP TURNOVER US$40.8 MILLION (2018: US$47.2 MILLION)

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA US$11.6 MILLION (2018: US$16.7 MILLION)

* EXPECT 2020 TO BE A YEAR OF POSITIVE CASH FLOW, EBITDA AND OPERATIONAL PROFITABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: