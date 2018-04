April 12 (Reuters) - Anaconda Mining Inc:

* ANACONDA MINING SELLS 4,526 OUNCES OF GOLD IN Q1 2018, GENERATING $7.6M IN REVENUE

* ON TRACK TO MEET ITS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 18,000 OUNCES AT OPERATING CASH COSTS OF C$1,100 PER OUNCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: