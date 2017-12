BRIEF-Press Release - Helen Of Troy Announces The Sale Of Healthy Directions LLC

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Helen Of Troy Ltd:

* PRESS RELEASE - HELEN OF TROY ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF HEALTHY DIRECTIONS LLC

* HELEN OF TROY LTD - PROCEEDS FROM SALE ARE COMPRISED OF $46 MILLION IN CASH AND A SUPPLEMENTAL PAYMENT WITH A TARGET VALUE OF $25 MILLION

* HELEN OF TROY LTD - PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO PAY DOWN DEBT

* HELEN OF TROY - HAS SOLD HEALTHY DIRECTIONS LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES, WHICH MAKE UP ITS NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS SEGMENT, TO DIRECT DIGITAL LLC