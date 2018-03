March 14 (Reuters) - Hersha Hospitality Trust:

* PRESS RELEASE - HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST SELLS HAMPTON INN FINANCIAL DISTRICT FOR $32.4 MILLION

* HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST - PROCEEDS FROM SALE WERE UTILIZED TO FUND CO’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND PAY DOWN CO’S TERM LOANS BY $18 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: