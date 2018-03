March 27 (Reuters) - Milestone Scientific Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC’S COMPUFLO(R) EPIDURAL INSTRUMENT RECEIVES LICENSE TO SELL IN CANADA

* MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC - ‍HEALTH CANADA ISSUED MEDICAL DEVICE LICENSE FOR COMPUFLO EPIDURAL COMPUTER CONTROLLED ANESTHESIA SYSTEM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)