April 25 (Reuters) - Prestige Assurance PLC:

* PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC - FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, 2018, GROSS PREMIUM WRITTEN 1.35 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.05 BILLION NAIRA

* PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC - FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, 2018, PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 411.1 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 357.8 MILLION NAIRA