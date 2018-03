BRIEF-Prestige Brands Announces Successful Repricing Of Term Loan Facility

March 19 (Reuters) - Prestige Brands Holdings Inc:

* PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN FACILITY AND PRICING OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - ‍HAS PRICED OFFERING OF $250 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 6.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024​

* PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019

* PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - ‍SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MILLION FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MILLION​