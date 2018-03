March 16 (Reuters) - Prestige Brands Holdings Inc:

* PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY​

* PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS - UNITS ‍INTENDS TO OFFER $200 MILLION OF ITS 6.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: