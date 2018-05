BRIEF-Prestige Brands Holdings Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.62

May 10 (Reuters) - Prestige Brands Holdings Inc:

* PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; PROVIDES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.75

* REVENUES IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018 INCREASED 6.4% TO $256.0 MILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES NEW $50 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SEES FY 2019 REVENUES OF $1,046 MILLION TO $1,056 MILLION

* SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH PERCENTAGE OF 0.5% TO 1.5%

* SEES FY 2019 FREE CASH FLOW OF $215 MILLION OR MORE