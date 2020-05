BRIEF-Prestige Consumer Healthcare Reports Fiscal 2020 Q4 And Full-Year Results

May 7 (Reuters) - Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc:

* . REPORTS FISCAL 2020 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82

* Q4 REVENUE $251.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $239.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.74 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ANTICIPATE REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $220 MILLION OR MORE IN FISCAL Q1 2021

* FOR FISCAL 2021 ANTICIPATE AN UNCERTAIN ENVIRONMENT DUE TO MANY FACTORS RESULTING FROM COVID-19

* SEES FISCAL Q1 2021 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 OR MORE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70, REVENUE VIEW $232.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA