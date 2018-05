BRIEF-Pretium Resources Q1 Loss Per Share $0.04

May 10 (Reuters) - Pretium Resources Inc:

* REPORTS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* QTRLY PRODUCTION TOTALED 75,689 OUNCES OF GOLD AND 94,730 OUNCES OF SILVER

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $89.4 MILLION WAS GENERATED ON SALE OF 68,651 OUNCES OF GOLD AND 84,234 OUNCES OF SILVER

* PRETIUM RESOURCES - BRUCEJACK MINE IS GENERATING FREE CASH FLOW & CO IS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVING H1 2018 GUIDANCE OF $900 TO $700 PER OUNCE OF GOLD SOLD

* PRETIUM RESOURCES - CO REMAINS "CONFIDENT" THAT IT WILL DELIVER H1 2018 AISC GUIDANCE, AS WELL AS PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 150,000 TO 200,000 OZ OF GOLD