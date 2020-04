BRIEF-Pretivm Covid-19 Response And Financial Position

April 2 (Reuters) - Pretium Resources Inc:

* PRETIVM COVID-19 RESPONSE AND FINANCIAL POSITION

* PRETIUM RESOURCES - BRUCEJACK MINE CONTINUES TO OPERATE UNDER STRICT GUIDANCE AND DIRECTIVES OF FEDERAL, PROVINCIAL, REGIONAL HEALTH AUTHORITIES

* PRETIUM RESOURCES INC - THERE ARE NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AT BRUCEJACK

* PRETIUM RESOURCES INC - COVID-19 DID NOT IMPACT FIRST QUARTER GOLD PRODUCTION

* PRETIUM RESOURCES INC - COVID-19 MAY HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON PRODUCTION IF THE COMPANY IS NOT ABLE TO MAINTAIN OPERATIONS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: