BRIEF-Pretivm Reports First Quarter 2020 Operating And Financial Results 

April 30 (Reuters) - Pretium Resources Inc:

* PRETIVM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS; STEADY PRODUCTION AT BRUCEJACK CONTINUES TO GENERATE SIGNIFICANT CASH FLOWS

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ITS 2020 GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE AT BRUCEJACK MINE OF 325,000 OUNCES TO 365,000 OUNCES

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC DID NOT IMPACT Q1 GOLD PRODUCTION

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2020 GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE, AISC GUIDANCE AND FREE CASH FLOW FORECAST

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ITS 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE WITH AISC RANGING FROM $910 TO $1,060 PER OUNCE GOLD SOLD

* PRETIUM RESOURCES - IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CO GENERATED REVENUE OF $126.6 MILLION COMPARED TO REVENUE OF $103.1 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2019

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCED 82,888 OZ VERSUS 79,180 OZ

THERE ARE NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AT BRUCEJACK AS OF APRIL 30, 2020