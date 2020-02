Feb 12 (Reuters) - Prevail Therapeutics Inc:

* PREVAIL THERAPEUTICS’ PR001 RECEIVES ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION AND RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE DESIGNATION FROM FDA

* PREVAIL THERAPEUTICS-PR001 ALSO BEING DEVELOPED AS POTENTIALLY DISEASE-MODIFYING, SINGLE-DOSE GENE THERAPY FOR PARKINSON’S DISEASE WITH GBA1 MUTATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: