March 3 (Reuters) - Prevail Therapeutics Inc:

* PREVAIL THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES CLINICAL ADVANCEMENT UPDATE ON PR001 FOR THE TREATMENT OF PARKINSON’S DISEASE WITH GBA1 MUTATIONS

* PREVAIL THERAPEUTICS INC - ENROLLMENT IN PR001 PHASE 1/2 PROPEL CLINICAL TRIAL IS PROGRESSING, PATIENT DOSING CONTINUES

* PREVAIL THERAPEUTICS INC - ON TRACK TO REPORT INTERIM DATA ON A SUBSET OF PATIENTS IN H2 2020 FROM PR001 PHASE 1/2 PROPEL CLINICAL TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: