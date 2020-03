BRIEF-Prevail Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2019 Financial Results And Business Highlights

March 26 (Reuters) - Prevail Therapeutics Inc:

* PREVAIL THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* PREVAIL THERAPEUTICS INC - DOSING INITIATED IN PROPEL PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF PR001 FOR TREATMENT OF PARKINSON’S DISEASE WITH GBA1 MUTATIONS

* PREVAIL THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS ITS CURRENT CASH POSITION TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES INTO FIRST HALF OF 2022

* PREVAIL THERAPEUTICS INC - INITIATION OF PROCLAIM PHASE 1/2 TRIAL PLANNED FOR MID-2020