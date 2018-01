Jan 12 (Reuters) - PRFOODS AS:

* SAYS 12 MONTHS 2017 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUE UP BY +55.3% Y-O-Y REACHING LEVEL OF 73.7 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS 12 MONTHS 2017 COMPARABLE SALES REVENUE INCREASED BY +15.1%, I.E. +7.2 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS SALES REVENUE IN Q4 INCREASED BY 15.1 MILLION EUROS, I.E. +89.5% COMPARED TO 4TH QUARTER 2016

* SAYS Q4 COMPARABLE SALES REVENUE INCREASED AT SAME PERIOD +2.6 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)