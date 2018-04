April 16 (Reuters) - PRFoods AS:

* SAYS REVENUE Q1 2018 AT 22.7 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS SALES QUANTITY INCREASED IN 1ST QUARTER OF 2018 COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR BY +2 275 TONNES

* SAYS IN MARCH 2018 SALES REVENUE INCREASED BY +94.7% Y-O-Y REACHING THE LEVEL OF 7.5 MILLION EUROS